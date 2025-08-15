Listen Live
Lightning Strike Sparks Baltimore County Apartment Fire

Lightning Strike Sparks Pikesville Apartment Fire, Displacing 14 Residents

Published on August 15, 2025

Lightning Strikes One World Trade Center in New York City
Source: Aniket Dharmik / Getty

A lightning strike is to blame for a massive fire that tore through the Twin Ridge Apartments in Pikesville on Thursday afternoon, leaving 14 residents without a home and killing one dog.

The blaze broke out around 3:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane, just minutes after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore County. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy flames shooting through the roof, prompting a second alarm for additional crews and eventually a third due to the extreme heat and humidity. Nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze.

Investigators from the Baltimore County Fire Investigation Division confirmed the cause using a Core Logic lightning strike report, which pinpointed a strike directly at the apartment building’s location.

According to the building’s management company, WPM Real Estate, seven families were displaced by the fire, including one leasing office employee whose puppy died in the incident. Two other dogs were rescued.

“It’s very unfortunate,” said Baltimore County Fire spokesperson Travis Francis. “Residents are coming home to devastation, but we’re here to help them throughout this.”

Neighbors described the moment the lightning struck. “It zapped the TV and the power went out for a couple minutes,” said longtime resident Francis Kirkland. “Then I looked outside and saw emergency crews everywhere. I’ve never known lightning to hit a building and set it on fire. It’s very unusual.”

Lynn Smith, who has lived in the area for more than a decade, recalled the force of the strike. “The lightning blew the entire back of the building off,” she said.

No civilians were injured, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released. The Red Cross is now assisting displaced residents while WPM works to secure them temporary housing.

“It’s a reminder of how quickly life can change — and how powerful Mother Nature can be,” Kirkland said. “Now it’s about how we, as a community, can help those who lost their homes.”

