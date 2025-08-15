Listen Live
Michigan Fined, Coach Faces Suspension in Sign-Stealing Fallout

The NCAA handed Michigan a sweeping punishment — the school takes a major fine, while Coach Sherrone Moore receives an additional suspension.

Published on August 15, 2025

2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
Source: Louis Grasse / Getty

The NCAA has dropped some monumental penalties on Michigan following its sign-stealing scheme, avoiding game bans but hitting the program where it hurts—and hard.

Beyond the $50,000 base fine, the school must cough up 10 percent of its entire football budget. That’s not all: Michigan also loses postseason revenue sharing for the next two seasons and faces an additional deduction equal to 10 percent of its 2025–26 football scholarships.

These costs collectively push the total financial impact well beyond $20 million.

Coach Sherrone Moore will sit out three full games in response to his role, including one added to the two-game suspension Michigan already self-imposed. The ruling comes at the close of a nearly two-year investigation into 11 violations, six of which were Level I—the NCAA’s most severe.

Former staffer Connor Stalions, identified as the ringleader, earned an eight-year show-cause order. His actions—scouting opponents in person and decomposing their signals—violated NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 and shook up an entire sport.

As Michigan turns toward its 2025 season, that shadow is poised to linger.

