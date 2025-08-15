Wendy Raquel Robinson And Tisha Campbell ‘Love’ Being Called ‘Aunties’

Source: Operation: Aunties Junket / HelloBeautiful

Aunties are beloved figures in the Black community. Their love and protection fills in the gap and we love them for it. That rings extra true for Wendy Raquel Robinson and Tisha Campbell who star in the recent cybercrime dramedy Operation: Aunties. Directed by Robinson, the film explores the dark web with a comedic twist and beloved faces who feel like family.

We spoke to Robinson and Campbell during the Operation: Aunties junket and the beauties shared how they feel about being called “aunties,” learning cyber talk, and what’s to love about this movie.

“Operation Aunties is a cybercrime dramedy. So you get a little bit of everything. You get the whodunit of it all. You get the action. You have intellectual women talking about cyber this and bitcoin that,” explained Robinson. “I’m glad I wasn’t Melissa de Sosa because she had to speak all that techie language that she,” Campbell added.

When asked about being called “auntie,” the duo agreed they love it. “I love being somebody’s auntie. I love being an auntie to people in my community, to my neighbor’s kids, to my own nieces and nephews. I think it’s a term of endearment. I think it’s a respect factor. I am an auntie, you know, so it feels like home, it feels like family, it feels like trust. It’s a safe, it’s a safe thing.”

Outside of the film, Tisha Campbell opened up about sharing her autistic son’s journey on social media. “For a long time I was super protective of my children, both my kids, right, and especially the one that is on the autistic spectrum. I don’t, I didn’t even let them see any of my work. I just wanted them to look at me as mommy, you know what I mean? Didn’t have them on a bunch of red carpets all the time. Nothing. And when the show Love on the Spectrum came out and I saw how people were a little bit more open to embracing people who have challenges or or on the spectrum, I was more open with sharing with my family, so I discussed it with my son, you know, and he was like, yeah, I think it’ll be fun.”

She commented on her decision to get a “mommy makeover.”

“I got a tummy tuck and a little lips, yes. I wanted a mommy makeover and things were hanging in places that, but it was really from me being diagnosed with sarcoidosis. Once I was diagnosed with that and it’s a genetic lung disorder, I had to be put on a lot of steroids and I was really like gaining a lot of weight and not in a good way that looked. And, and after I lost it in a healthy way, I was left with a lot of extra skin and I wanted to fix that for me. It wasn’t for anybody else. It became a mommy makeover for me, so I had a tummy tuck and got rid of that and lift me up, lift me up, but But that’s what I did and I’m very happy that I made that decision.”

