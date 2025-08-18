N.O. Mayor Says its Professional. Prosecutors Say Nah, it’s criminal.

THE BUZZ!







Big news out of New Orleans.



Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who made history. Becoming the first woman ever elected mayor in the city’s 300-year history, is making history again. She is now also the city’s first mayor to be charged while in office.S



Investigators say the two exchanged over 15,000 encrypted WhatsApp messages, then tried to delete them.



To add in some more drama. This bodyguard, a retired police officer, has already faced fraud and giving false statements charges.



Now Mayor Cantrell who is just 5 months away from finishing her term is now facing the wrong side of history.



Things are getting hot and steamy in New Orleans.





Source: CNN