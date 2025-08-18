From roaches to riches. Snoop is Turning Ashes into Art, and a Fortune.

THE BUZZ!





Speaking of hot. Snoop Dogg is so hot right now. He just took his smoking to a whole new level. An artistic one, worth some big money. Snoop has now entered the fine art world.



He’s literally turning his smoked roaches into fine art. The collection is called Ashes to Art, a collab with The Joint Venture. They take Snoop’s real smoked roaches, seal them in resin, glitter, and pigment, and put them on canvas. The price tag starts at $9,000.



Every piece is one-of-one and signed by Snoop himself. One standout piece, Snoop Doggy Dogg Genesis Burn, mixes his mugshot from 1993 with ashes, is already bidding at $70,000.





So at this point Snoop is just smoking for free. I’m sure he’s making more from smoking than he is paying for it.



Source: Complex