Maryland hasn’t seen heat deaths like this in over a decade

THE BUZZ!





Another place that is hot right now, for different reasons, Maryland.



The state has been dealing with some severe heat. Temperatures sometimes feeling like its over 100 degrees. And this heat has been deadly. Maryland has seen 29 heat-related deaths this year. The highest in more than a decade. Baltimore City has 7 alone and Baltimore county not far behind with 4.



And it’s really affecting or older adults. 23 of the 29 deaths were people 65 and older.



One doctor says to avoid getting to the point of heat stroke, listen to your body. If you’re dizzy, nauseous, lightheaded, or extra thirsty, don’t ignore it. That’s your warning sign. Find shade or cool spaces with A/C or a fan. And stay hydrated.





So stay cool my friends. And check on neighbors and loved ones.





Source: cbs