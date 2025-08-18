Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Maryland hasn’t seen heat deaths like this in over a decade

Maryland's 29 recorded heat-related deaths is the state's most in more than a decade

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Another place that is hot right now, for different reasons, Maryland.


The state has been dealing with some severe heat. Temperatures sometimes feeling like its over 100 degrees. And this heat has been deadly. Maryland has seen 29 heat-related deaths this year. The highest in more than a decade. Baltimore City has 7 alone and Baltimore county not far behind with 4.


And it’s really affecting or older adults. 23 of the 29 deaths were people 65 and older.


One doctor says to avoid getting to the point of heat stroke, listen to your body. If you’re dizzy, nauseous, lightheaded, or extra thirsty, don’t ignore it. That’s your warning sign. Find shade or cool spaces with A/C or a fan. And stay hydrated.


So stay cool my friends. And check on neighbors and loved ones.


Source: cbs

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close