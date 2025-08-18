Listen Live
32 Guests Rescued After Being Trapped Mid-Air on Six Flags Ride

32 Guests Rescued After Being Trapped Mid-Air on Six Flags Ride in Maryland

Published on August 18, 2025

Rollercoaster high speed cars
Source: onfilm / Getty

Thirty-two riders were safely evacuated after a ride at Six Flags America malfunctioned on Saturday, Aug. 16, leaving guests stranded for more than an hour.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (PGFD) reported arriving at the park around 3:25 p.m. to assist staff in getting people to safety. An initial post on X noted that one person had been transported to a hospital with “serious but not life-threatening injuries,” though officials later clarified that this was a separate medical incident unrelated to the ride.

A Six Flags America spokesperson explained that the ride “did not complete its typical cycle and paused before returning to the ground.” They emphasized that safety remained the park’s top priority: “Our team worked diligently to unload all passengers. No guests were injured.” The ride has been closed for a full review to determine the cause of the stoppage.

The park also addressed PGFD’s involvement, noting that “no outside assistance was needed for the unloading process. This was handled by our team.” They added that trigger alerts from ride sensors, similar to a car’s “check engine” light, can occasionally cause rides to stop.

Despite the interruption, the park reassured guests that such pauses are safety precautions and that staff are fully trained to manage these situations.

32 Guests Rescued After Being Trapped Mid-Air on Six Flags Ride in Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

