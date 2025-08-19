Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Published on August 19, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

BeautyNTesha @ BMore Salon and Suites

Business Description: “Hair care for women, kids, and men.”

Business Website: Instagram: IG: @beautyntesh

Healthier You Coaching

Business Description: “Healthier You Coaching helps our community balance health and wellness one meal at a time.”

Business Website: https://healthieryoucoaching.com/

Jay’s Watermelonade

Business Description: “Hydrating Baltimore in a Heart-Healthy Way.”

Business Website: https://jayswatermelonade.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

