The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
DC Youth Crime Law Change – Minors Charged as Adults as Young as 14.
THE BUZZ!
So DC is in the spotlight heavy right now. (47) Trump rolled out the feds and National Guard to flex on crime in the capital. And a big part of that focus is juvenile crime laws.
Now a few weeks ago, a 19-year-old former DOGE employee got jumped by some teens. Since then, 47’s (Trump’s) been blaming decades of Democratic leadership and saying DC’s laws let young offenders off too easy.
And they want to change that. According to 47 (Trump) they have plans to prosecute minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.
As it stands right now:
Under 15: can’t be charged as adults.
16–17: can face adult charges for murder, rape, or armed robbery.
15 and up: judge can move them to adult court if rehab looks unlikely.
So another reason we need to get more help and resources to our youth.
Source: CNN
