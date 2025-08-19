The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court
THE BUZZ!
Baltimore’s AFRAM Festival is in the middle of some serious drama, and a lawsuit. An Atlanta company says a booking agent faked deals to bring Doechii and SiR to headline the festival . Then ran off with nearly $200,000.
The lawsuit claims this guy Christopher Young allegedly took a $187,500 deposit, promised Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) artists Doechi and SIR. Then lied that they dropped out due to some scheduling conflicts. When Blackout Management checked with TDE, they found the whole thing was made up.
Now Blackout is suing for fraud and wants all their money back, plus damages. They say the scam left them without headliners and hurt their credibility with TDE. And they had to pay other artists more because of the change.
So somebody tried to hustle AFRAM, and now it’s going to court.
Source: Black Enterprise
