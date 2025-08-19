Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Bieber Impersonator Tricks Vegas Club. Performs, Racks up $10K Bar Tab

Justin Bieber impersonator tricks Vegas club into letting him perform, runs up $10K bar tab

Published on August 19, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Speaking of scams. A Justin Bieber impersonator pulled off a wild stunt at XS Nightclub in Vegas. He tricked the DJ and staff into thinking he was the real Bieber. He even talked his way on stage and even performed in front of a packed crowd.
This guy didn’t stop there. He and his crew racked up almost $10,000 in bar tabs, posed for selfies, and strutted around the club like stars.


Theres pics on social media showing him with matching Bieber’s tattoos, haircut, and style. So good it tricked a lot of people.


Eventually, the staff realized the prank, kicked him out, and banned him from the club.


Makes you think. have you ever been duped with an impersonator?

Source: NY Post

