Bieber Impersonator Tricks Vegas Club. Performs, Racks up $10K Bar Tab

THE BUZZ!





Un Biliebable – Bieber Impersonator Gets On Stage In Vegas Club Performs and Racks Up 10k Bar Tab



Speaking of scams. A Justin Bieber impersonator pulled off a wild stunt at XS Nightclub in Vegas. He tricked the DJ and staff into thinking he was the real Bieber. He even talked his way on stage and even performed in front of a packed crowd.

This guy didn’t stop there. He and his crew racked up almost $10,000 in bar tabs, posed for selfies, and strutted around the club like stars.





Theres pics on social media showing him with matching Bieber’s tattoos, haircut, and style. So good it tricked a lot of people.



Eventually, the staff realized the prank, kicked him out, and banned him from the club.





Makes you think. have you ever been duped with an impersonator?



Source: NY Post