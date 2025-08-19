Listen Live
Local

5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Hit by Tow Truck

5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Hit by Tow Truck in East Baltimore

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a tow truck in East Baltimore on Monday night, police said.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street. According to investigators, the child stepped into the roadway when she was hit. She was rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries.

Authorities said the tow truck driver stayed on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

The crash comes just days after a man was killed in a hit-and-run near downtown Baltimore at North President and East Baltimore streets, an intersection residents describe as busy and dangerous.

So far this year, Baltimore police have reported four fatal hit-and-runs. Statewide, at least 277 people have died on Maryland roads in 2024, including 56 pedestrians, according to the state’s crash database. By comparison, during the same period last year, 329 people were killed, including 75 pedestrians.

In another recent case, a 93-year-old woman in Howard County was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in a Columbia parking lot Friday. Officials said the officer had just pulled out of a space when the woman was hit.

5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Hit by Tow Truck in East Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close