John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

John Wall retires after 11 NBA seasons, leaving a legacy as a five-time All-Star and Wizards legend.

Published on August 19, 2025

NBA Plyoffs: Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

After 11 seasons in the NBA, five-time All-Star and former Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball. The 33-year-old point guard, known for his speed, playmaking, and leadership, made the announcement Tuesday, bringing an end to a career that left a lasting impact on the league.

Wall, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, spent the majority of his career with the Wizards. During his nine seasons in Washington, Wall became the face of the franchise, leading the team to four playoff appearances and earning five consecutive All-Star selections from 2014 to 2018. He later played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Injuries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2019, significantly impacted Wall’s later years, limiting him to just 74 games over the past five seasons.

Over the course of his career, Wall appeared in 647 regular-season games, averaging 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He ranks 47th on the NBA’s all-time assists list with 8,691 and remains the Wizards’ all-time leader in assists and steals. Wall also recorded 32 career triple-doubles, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA  was originally published on woldcnews.com

