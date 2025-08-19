Mid-Bite Mayhem: Influencers Caught in Houston Restaurant Car Crash

Source: 97.9 The Box / General

A restaurant review for social media influencers Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood at Houston’s Cuvée’s Culinary Creations took a dramatic and unexpected turn when an SUV crashed through the restaurant’s front window, sending glass and debris flying, and injuring the couple.

Santiago and Blackwood were filming content for their popular YouTube channel, Unrated EX Files, when the incident occurred.

They were enjoying a meal of salmon sliders and other dishes when the vehicle crashed into the dining area. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver believed the SUV was in park, but instead pressed the accelerator, causing it to roll into the business. The impact shattered the restaurant’s glass wall and window, hitting the couple’s table and throwing them from their seats. The incident was captured on video, posted to YouTube and shared across social media platforms.

Both Santiago and Blackwood sustained injuries, including cuts to their faces and arms. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Blackwood, who was seated closer to the window, pushed Santiago away from the impact, potentially preventing more severe injuries.

Despite the ordeal, both influencers expressed gratitude for being alive. Santiago shared photos of her injuries on Instagram, stating, “This experience showed who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could’ve been our last meal”. Blackwood said, “I’m just blessed and grateful for everything, you feel me?” They returned to the restaurant soon after the incident to enjoy a meal, citing the quality of the food and the need to overcome the trauma quickly.

