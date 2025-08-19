Listen Live
Monica's Man Surprises Her With A New Ride

Love All Over Me: Monica's Man Surprises Her With A Maybach

The R&B icon got a heartwarming surprise from her man, Anthony Wilson, that left her in tears and reminded us all that love is always worth believing in.

Published on August 19, 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monica has love all over her, and it seems to be a lasting imprint this time. The R&B icon got a heartwarming surprise from her rumored husband, Anthony Wilson, that left her in tears and reminded us all that love is always worth believing in.

After spending some time in Detroit enjoying singer Chris Brown’s concert with rapper Kash Doll while supporting her man, who’s Brown’s manager, Monica returned home to find a gleaming new Maybach, purchased by her boo, waiting for her. In a video shared online, the “So Gone” singer was astounded as she walked into the garage to discover her stunning SUV sitting pretty.

Through her narration of the video, she told viewers that Wilson’s act of kindness moved her because she always considers others and puts herself last. “This man thinks of me when I’m not even thinking of myself,” she stated. She went on to say that while she rarely thinks of herself, her man is always thinking about her. After an ugly cry in her daughter’s arms and sitting in the car taking it all in, Monica ended her video narration by encouraging her followers to “Never give up on love, “a message that resonated with many who’ve kept up with her journey over the years.

Monica Gets The Ultimate Gift From Her Man

The moment felt like more than just a lavish gift; it was a celebration of resilience, renewal, and the power of holding onto hope. For fans who have watched Monica grow both personally and professionally, seeing her in a place of happiness and stability is truly rewarding.

Monica is no stranger to dropping a song or two about the struggles of her past relationships, and her love life has often been under public scrutiny. Yet, through it all, the Atlanta native has remained open about her belief in love and her hope for a lasting partnership. With Wilson, it seems she has found a deep connection built on mutual respect, joy, and unwavering support.

We love this for Monica and wish her and Wilson nothing but pure bliss!

Love All Over Me: Monica’s Man Surprises Her With A Maybach  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

