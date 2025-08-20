Hurricane Erin Brings Dangerous Rip Currents, Beach Closures Along East Coast

Source: Gallo Images / Getty

Hurricane Erin is churning offshore, bringing powerful winds and dangerous rip currents up and down the East Coast. While forecasters say the storm will remain well out to sea, the National Weather Service warns of life-threatening surf conditions through the next several days.

In Maryland, Ocean City has banned swimming and surfing in the ocean “until further notice,” though the sand beaches remain open. “This proactive step was taken to protect the safety of residents, visitors, and first responders,” said Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald. Similarly, all oceanside beaches at Assateague Island National Seashore are closed. Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach is under a double red flag, and swimming is also prohibited in Bethany Beach.

Tropical storm-force winds may reach Maryland’s coast overnight Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a “High” rip current risk for nearly the entire East Coast, from Florida to Long Island — including all of coastal Maryland and Delaware.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Farther south, the Outer Banks of North Carolina are bracing for the most severe impacts. Forecasters warn of storm surge, coastal flooding, and significant erosion that could leave some roads impassible. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, where more than 1,800 residents have already left by ferry. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency and urged residents to prepare for evacuations.

Crews are reinforcing dunes and staging power trucks to respond to downed lines. Still, officials fear parts of the Outer Banks’ main highway could be washed out, cutting off access for days. Dozens of beachfront homes already weakened by erosion may also be at risk.

Elsewhere, high water levels of up to three feet above normal tides are expected for several days, though no evacuations have been ordered outside the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Erin is the latest reminder of the increasing risks from rapidly intensifying Atlantic storms, fueled, climate scientists warn, by warming ocean waters.

Hurricane Erin Brings Dangerous Rip Currents, Beach Closures Along East Coast was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com