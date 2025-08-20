When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head
Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head
The gloves came off this week when Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders supporters at Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC squared off in what can only be described as a delightfully chaotic battle of words.
What started as a friendly rivalry quickly escalated into three minutes of pure, unfiltered sports banter that had everything: creative insults, historical references, and the kind of petty arguments that make football rivalries golden.
Kicking things off with The Quicksilva Morning Show Vs. Aladdin: What made this conversation so entertaining wasn’t just the creativity of the insults, itwas the genuine passion both fans brought to defending their teams, even in a preseason context.
Check it out below:
Middays left it all on the table! Persia Nicole & DJ A&G came in swinging with the facts, insults, and fun! The exchange reached peak pettiness, full of confidence on both ends.
Check it out below:
Sometimes the best part of sports isn’t what happens on the field, it’s the passionate, ridiculous, completely over-the-top arguments that happen beforehand. These conversations were a perfect reminder of why we love the beautiful chaos of sports rivalry.
Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head was originally published on 92q.com
