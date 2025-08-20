Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Source: r1 / R1

The gloves came off this week when Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders supporters at Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC squared off in what can only be described as a delightfully chaotic battle of words.

What started as a friendly rivalry quickly escalated into three minutes of pure, unfiltered sports banter that had everything: creative insults, historical references, and the kind of petty arguments that make football rivalries golden.

Kicking things off with The Quicksilva Morning Show Vs. Aladdin: What made this conversation so entertaining wasn’t just the creativity of the insults, itwas the genuine passion both fans brought to defending their teams, even in a preseason context.

Check it out below:

Middays left it all on the table! Persia Nicole & DJ A&G came in swinging with the facts, insults, and fun! The exchange reached peak pettiness, full of confidence on both ends.

Check it out below:

Sometimes the best part of sports isn’t what happens on the field, it’s the passionate, ridiculous, completely over-the-top arguments that happen beforehand. These conversations were a perfect reminder of why we love the beautiful chaos of sports rivalry.

