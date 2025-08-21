Wes Moore Tells Trump: See Baltimore Before You Criticize It

Source: Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore escalated his criticism of former President Donald Trump’s criminal justice approach on Thursday, inviting Trump to Baltimore to witness the city’s public safety improvements firsthand.

In a letter, Moore extended an invitation for Trump to join a public safety walk alongside Mayor Brandon Scott, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, and other city leaders.

The governor’s comments followed sharp criticism of Trump during an event at Pimlico Race Course in Park Heights.

“This is a community that does not look at Baltimore as a punch line, but as a source of inspiration,” Moore said to applause. “If you are not willing to be part of the solution, keep our names out of your mouth. Specifically, Donald Trump, if you are not willing to walk our community, stand with our people, and invest in our neighborhoods, keep our names out of your mouth.”

The back-and-forth between Moore and Trump over public safety began after Trump called Baltimore and other cities “so far gone,” suggesting National Guard or federal law enforcement intervention might be necessary. Maryland Democrats countered, pointing to Baltimore’s homicide rate dropping to its lowest in five decades.

Trump later criticized Moore on national television, dismissing the governor’s leadership and potential national ambitions. Moore has repeatedly described Trump’s use of federal forces in Washington, D.C., as “performative,” contrasting it with Baltimore’s results achieved through targeted violence prevention and offender-focused programs.

“If you were willing to walk our communities, you would see what we see,” Moore said at Pimlico, emphasizing smart coordination over performative actions.

In his letter, Moore wrote, “If there’s anything Maryland has proven over the last two years, it’s that we can achieve performance without being performative. Asking the National Guard to police our cities doesn’t meet that test.” He invited Trump to choose a date in September for the walk.

“Here in Maryland and Baltimore, you will find people committed to public safety who want to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Moore added.

The White House had not responded to requests for comment. State’s Attorney Bates confirmed his office is coordinating with the governor’s team and “stands ready to support the governor.”

Baltimore has seen a significant drop in homicides, from over 300 per year to 201 in 2024, with this year on track for further reductions. So far, 89 homicides have been reported in 2025, compared with 125 at the same point last year.

Still, violence persists in areas like Park Heights, where Moore spoke Thursday. An 18-year-old was fatally shot the night before, and a recent shooting left six injured, including one fatality. Community leaders noted personal experiences with the violence, including bullet strikes to vehicles.

Trump has visited Baltimore in past years, but mainly for controlled events, limiting his exposure to neighborhoods. His 2019 visit saw protests along the motorcade route, and his 2016 campaign stop included the National Guard Association convention and a private lunch in Dundalk.

Wes Moore Tells Trump: See Baltimore Before You Criticize It was originally published on 92q.com