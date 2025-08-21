Listen Live
Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s father, Quenton M. Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder following a stabbing incident over a parking dispute.

Published on August 21, 2025

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Quenton M. Brown Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Quenton M. Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder. This followed a stabbing incident involving a youth football coach on Thursday morning. Reports say the altercation began over a parking dispute.

Quenton M. Brown, also known as Marselles, previously boxed professionally. Police booked him on attempted murder charges after taking him into custody.

Sources say Jaylen Brown does not maintain a close relationship with his father and did not know about the incident at the time of the arrest. The Celtics star has not publicly commented on the situation.

The stabbing occurred in a Las Vegas parking lot and involved a youth football coach. Reports confirm the conflict started over a parking spot. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators continue examining the incident as the investigation develops.

Quenton M. Brown remains in custody while authorities continue the legal process. Officials plan to release more details as the case progresses.

Jaylen Brown’s Father Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

