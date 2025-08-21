Listen Live
News

R&B On The Water Takes Place In Baltimore This Weekend

R&B On The Water Takes Place In Baltimore This Weekend

R&B On The Water began as a happy hour event and has since expanded under the Classic Productions banner.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
R&B On The Water

This Saturday, Baltimore will be a destination for vibes, sights, sips, and more. What first began as a happy event, R&B On The Water, will take place at the Baltimore Museum of Industry at the city’s waterfront.

Baltimore native Diamond “Dymo” Watson and his Classic Productions company will bring the vision of his previous events to Charm City’s version of R&B On The Water, working alongside fellow city native, Larry Luv.

Related Stories

“Bringing R&B On The Water home to Baltimore is a full-circle moment for me,” says Diamond “Dymo” Watson, founder of Classic Productions. “This series started as a simple idea to create space for music lovers and professionals to connect, and now it’s grown into a cultural platform. Expanding to my hometown feels personal—it’s about giving back to the city that raised me and celebrating Baltimore’s own talent and energy on the waterfront.”

R&B On The Water takes place this Saturday, August 23, from 6 PM to 11 PM. Tickets are still available. Click here for purchase.

Photo: The Hankins Photography Group

R&B On The Water Takes Place In Baltimore This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close