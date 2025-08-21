R&B On The Water Takes Place In Baltimore This Weekend
This Saturday, Baltimore will be a destination for vibes, sights, sips, and more. What first began as a happy event, R&B On The Water, will take place at the Baltimore Museum of Industry at the city’s waterfront.
Baltimore native Diamond “Dymo” Watson and his Classic Productions company will bring the vision of his previous events to Charm City’s version of R&B On The Water, working alongside fellow city native, Larry Luv.
“Bringing R&B On The Water home to Baltimore is a full-circle moment for me,” says Diamond “Dymo” Watson, founder of Classic Productions. “This series started as a simple idea to create space for music lovers and professionals to connect, and now it’s grown into a cultural platform. Expanding to my hometown feels personal—it’s about giving back to the city that raised me and celebrating Baltimore’s own talent and energy on the waterfront.”
R&B On The Water takes place this Saturday, August 23, from 6 PM to 11 PM. Tickets are still available. Click here for purchase.
Photo: The Hankins Photography Group
R&B On The Water Takes Place In Baltimore This Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com
