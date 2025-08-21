Listen Live
News

Man Accused Of Young Dolph Murder Plot Found Not Guilty

Hernandez Govan was accused of plotting the daytime murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Rolling Loud New York 2021
Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Hernandez Govan, a man who was alleged to be the mastermind of a murder plot to kill rapper Young Dolph, was acquitted of all charges Thursday morning (August 21). Govan, speaking with a local news outlet, celebrated the news for his family after he was accused of hiring two men to gun down Young Dolph in broad daylight.

Local outlet WREG has been covering Hernandez Govan’s trial, who was named by Cornelius Smith Jr., one of the two gunmen, who told prosecutors that he ordered the Young Dolph hit. Govan, speaking with WREG, expressed gratitude for his family’s support.

“Thank you to the jury for getting this right and getting my life back,” Govan said. “I knew in my heart I was innocent. Without God, I don’t even think I would have made it this far. I’m just happy to be free.”

Justin Johnson, the other accused shooter in the Young Dolph case, was sentenced to life in prison in 2024. Smith is facing several charges as he awaits trial and is working with the state.

https://x.com/meghanncuniff/status/1958555457032737111

Photo: Getty

Man Accused Of Young Dolph Murder Plot Found Not Guilty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close