Howard County Schools to Keep Cellphone Ban In Place

Published on August 22, 2025

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Howard County Public Schools will continue enforcing its cellphone ban this school year, after an advisory work group recommended keeping the policy largely unchanged.

The rule, formally known as Policy 8080, went into effect on March 3, 2024, requiring students to keep cellphones and personal devices out of sight and silenced during the school day. Howard County was one of several districts nationwide to adopt such restrictions amid growing concerns about distraction and classroom disruptions.

Under the policy, smartwatches may be worn but can only be used for checking the time. Devices may be used during emergencies or if specifically approved for a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP).

Consequences escalate with repeat violations: a device is held until the end of the day for a first offense, but subsequent offenses require a parent or guardian to pick it up.

Initial resistance was high. In March, more than 2,500 violations were reported across the district. By April, that number dropped to about 800 and continued to decline through the end of the school year, according to district data.

A spring survey found parents, teachers, and administrators were largely satisfied with the policy. Students, however, voiced strong opposition at several Board of Education meetings.

Despite student pushback, the advisory work group recommended in June that the Board of Education keep the cellphone restrictions in place for the 2025–26 school year, while leaving the door open for potential adjustments.

Board Chair Jolene Mosley said the district must also pay closer attention to the needs of students who require assistive technology.

For now, Howard County students should expect another school year with cellphones out of sight and out of use.

