Source: Afro+ Fest / Afro+ Fest

Afro+ Fest will kick off for the first time in the Nation’s Capital on Labor Day Weekend, bringing a collection of figures from the world of Afrobeats, R&B, Dancehall, and Ampiano. Headlining Afro+ Fest are Gunna, Asake, Machel Montano, and Shensea.

Founded by Michael Awosanya, Afro+ Fest is making its inaugural debut in Washington, D.C. at the outdoor venue, RFK Festival Grounds. Featuring the talents of the aforementioned acts, the weekend festival will also include performances and appearances from global superstars Wizkid, Uncle Waffles, and special guest, D.C.’s own, Shy Glizzy. Fellow DMV native Foggie Raw will also grace the stage.

The plus sign in Afro+ Fest is meant to signify not only Africa and the continent’s weighty contributions to the arts, but also a call to the global Black diaspora in the name of unification. Along with this stance, the wider aims of the festival are to highlight fashion, food, art, and entrepreneurship

“This is the block party we’ve dreamed about for a decade,” said Michael Awosanya, also the executive producer for Afro+ Fest. “With the support of Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC, Afro+ Fest is bringing the full diaspora to RFK—music, food, culture—driven by the people and sounds that shape us.”

To learn more about Afro+ Fest, click here. Peep the flyer from the Instagram post below.

—

Photo: Afro+ Fest

Afro+ Fest To Make D.C. Debut, With Gunna, Asake, Machel Montano & Shensea Headlining was originally published on hiphopwired.com