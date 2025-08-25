Listen Live
Local

Two Children Arrested After Fire Destroys Baltimore Playground

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Victoria Police Handcuffs. Generic 19 November 1998 THE AGE NEWS Picture by AND
Source: The AGE / Getty

A playground at Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood was destroyed by fire Saturday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department’s Engine 57.

Firefighters responded to calls about an outside fire around 300 Pontiac Ave., the station said. Baltimore City School Police later arrested a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, accusing them of deliberately setting the blaze, City Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian confirmed Sunday.

Christian said the damage is still being assessed, but the school will open as scheduled on Monday. The Baltimore City Fire Department has not responded to requests for further comment.

The playground, rebuilt in 2019 with $130,000 in grants from the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund and KABOOM!, was designed with input from students. It was one of the few remaining in the neighborhood after another Brooklyn-area playground near Garrett Park was destroyed by arson several years ago.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Engine 57 urged community members to rally behind the school:
“Let’s come together as a community to support the students and staff. One way we can make a difference is by helping them rebuild their playground. Every hand and heart will make a difference.”

Two Children Arrested After Fire Destroys Baltimore Playground  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close