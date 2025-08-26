The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Trump Talks Sending Troops To Baltimore After MD. Gov Moore’s Request
THE BUZZ!
So we know agent 47 (Trump) has already deployed the National Guard to D.C. in what he is calling a crime clean up. Now those Guards are on the streets of D.C. armed!
But he isn’t stopping there. Revealing plans to do the same thing in cities like Chicago and New York. But then he added Baltimore to that list. This comes after Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited him to take a tour of the city so he can see the progress.
47’s (Trump’s) response, Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other ‘Blue States’ are doing,. And if he needs help cleaning up the crime, he can send in the troops to help make it happen.
But Governor Moore is not having it. So, we will see what happens. next.
Source: abc7
