Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Back in ICE Custody. Faces Deportation, Again.

THE BUZZ!



Ok y’all, this is wild just a sign of the times we’re living in here in the USA.



Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia? The brother who got deported to El Salvador by mistake after being accused of being a gang member, then later brought back? Well, after 160 days locked up, he finally reunited with his family on Friday.

But today, at what was supposed to be a routine ICE check-in here in Baltimore, they scooped him up again. Now they’re trying to deport him, again. This time to Uganda.



Here’s the kicker: the government even offered him a plea deal. Plead guilty, serve some time, then they’d ship him to Costa Rica where he could live free. But Abrego said no way. He’s not claiming something he didn’t do.



His lawyers say this is straight-up punishment for speaking out and standing his ground.





We’ll see what happens next, but man… what an ordeal. My heart goes out to him and his family.





Source: NBC