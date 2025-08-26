Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

An 11-year-old gives birth at home. Now her parents are in handcuffs.

Girl, 11, gives birth at home as parents who 'didn't know she was pregnant' are arrested for neglect

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Girl, 11, gives birth at home as parents who ‘didn’t know she was pregnant’ are arrested for neglect



So let’s go to Oklahoma where a Mom and Stepdad were arrested after their 11 year old girl gave birth at home with no doctors, no medical help, nothing. The couple claims they had no idea she was even pregnant.
Court papers say the girl was 36 weeks pregnant, had no prenatal care, and hadn’t even been to a doctor in over a year. She was homeschooled and living in rough conditions.


The young girl went to the hospital only after giving birth, and prosecutors say she’s traumatized. They’re filing child neglect charges against the parents and possibly more. They’re also awaiting paternity tests to determine who the Father is.
In the meantime, the 11-year-old and her five siblings have been removed from the home.


And it’s tough to hear these kind of stories. Now this young girl is thrusted into Motherhood and all that comes with it at only 11 years old.

Source: Daily Mail

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close