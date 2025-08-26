An 11-year-old gives birth at home. Now her parents are in handcuffs.

THE BUZZ!



Girl, 11, gives birth at home as parents who ‘didn’t know she was pregnant’ are arrested for neglect







So let’s go to Oklahoma where a Mom and Stepdad were arrested after their 11 year old girl gave birth at home with no doctors, no medical help, nothing. The couple claims they had no idea she was even pregnant.

Court papers say the girl was 36 weeks pregnant, had no prenatal care, and hadn’t even been to a doctor in over a year. She was homeschooled and living in rough conditions.





The young girl went to the hospital only after giving birth, and prosecutors say she’s traumatized. They’re filing child neglect charges against the parents and possibly more. They’re also awaiting paternity tests to determine who the Father is.

In the meantime, the 11-year-old and her five siblings have been removed from the home.





And it’s tough to hear these kind of stories. Now this young girl is thrusted into Motherhood and all that comes with it at only 11 years old.



Source: Daily Mail

✕