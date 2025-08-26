Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare Contract Expires, Leaving Thousands Out-Of-Network

Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

A contract dispute between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare has left nearly 60,000 patients in the Maryland region without in-network coverage as of Monday.

The agreement’s expiration affects Johns Hopkins facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., which are now considered out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans, Individual Family Plans, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. Johns Hopkins facilities in Florida are not impacted.

The two sides had been negotiating for months but failed to reach a new deal. UnitedHealthcare said Johns Hopkins demanded terms that would raise costs for members and employers.

“Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins disputed that claim, saying it has sought to strengthen patient protections and improve access to care. “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits,” the health system said.

Both organizations said they will continue negotiating.

Patients with UnitedHealthcare will now face higher out-of-network costs if they choose Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Those undergoing active or long-term treatments, such as cancer care or transplants, may qualify for continuity-of-care exceptions, which would temporarily allow them to remain covered.

UnitedHealthcare said patients enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network will not be affected. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to confirm what services are covered.

For patients in long-term treatment, the change could be devastating.

Jaime Imhoff, a cancer survivor and double transplant recipient who now works as a patient advocate, said she fears for people caught in the middle of the dispute. “If I had to be in the situation that they’re in right now, I don’t think I would be here today talking to you,” Imhoff said. “There’s an entire year that you’re essentially married to the hospital where you’re transplanted. No other system will take you.”

She added that some patients have already been told their coverage could end in as little as 90 days, while others may not be covered at all despite critical health needs.

Imhoff urged patients to know their options, stay in close contact with their providers, and keep personal copies of medical records.

Johns Hopkins has pledged to keep negotiating, while UnitedHealthcare said it remains hopeful for a quick resolution. Until then, tens of thousands of patients across the region face uncertainty about where they can receive affordable care.

Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare Contract Expires, Leaving Thousands Out-Of-Network was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com