Listen Live
Local

Ivan Bates Urges Tougher Juvenile Crime Laws

Ivan Bates Pushes for Stronger Juvenile Crime Laws Amid Repeat Offender Concerns

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Baltimore’s overall crime numbers are improving, but City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates says juvenile repeat offenders remain a major challenge.

Bates is urging state lawmakers to pass stronger laws for juveniles who reoffend while under court supervision, including those wearing ankle monitors. He argued that courts, rather than the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), should handle violations, and he floated the idea of holding parents responsible when their children cut off monitors or abscond.

“If they cut off their ankle bracelet, if they abscond, then you need to allow DJS to know as soon as possible,” Bates said. “Or we could look to hold you accountable for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Some lawmakers have praised Bates’ push but remain cautious about legislative appetite for stricter measures.

“I applaud Ivan’s efforts,” said Sen. Bill Folden (R-District 4). “He’s got the right mindset, but it has to be a collaborative approach in partnership with the Department of Juvenile Services.”

Folden added that while he supports discussing changes, the legislature’s Democratic majority may be reluctant to back proposals that increase parental accountability. Still, he said he is hopeful acting DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino can help drive reform.

“It’s a runaway train right now,” Folden said. “Ivan Bates has the right mindset to try to curb it and facilitate reasonable measures for enforcement and prosecution.”

Ivan Bates Pushes for Stronger Juvenile Crime Laws Amid Repeat Offender Concerns  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close