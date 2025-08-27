Listen Live
Body cams for National Guard? A New Bill Is Being Introduced in D.C.

Legislation introduced that would require National Guard troops in DC to wear body cameras

Published on August 27, 2025

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is pushing for something big in D.C. She says if the National Guard and all these federal troops are gonna be out here in the city, they need to wear body cameras just like the D.C. police.


As of right now there are more than 2,000 troops in D.C. And they are allowed to carry weapons. So she’s introducing a bill to make sure they’re recorded, held accountable, and everybody can see what’s really happening. She says it’s about transparency. Protecting the troops and protecting the community from allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior.


If they’re going to be acting like Police, I think it’s a great idea. But I’m not sure accountability is thing this administration is thinking about.


Source: wusa9

