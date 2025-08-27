Listen Live
Apollonia Takes on Prince’s Estate – Fighting to Keep Her Name

Published on August 27, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Y’all remember Purple Rain, right? That movie made Prince a legend and turned Apollonia into a star. Now she’s suing the Prince Estate to keep using the name she’s had for over 40 years.


The Estate says she signed away those rights back in the ’80s. But Apollonia says Prince never told her to stop and always supported her success. They responded on social media, saying they support her using the name. But they also have to protect Prince’s assets and can’t let her limit their rights. basically they want to be able to use the name as well.


And the irony is crazy. Remeber Prince himself once had his own battle over his name, changing it to that famous symbol to fight for control. So it’s almost full circle that now Apollonia is in court trying to do the same.



Source: News One

