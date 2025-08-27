Effie from Power in the Headlines — Arrested in Georgia

THE BUZZ!





So actress Alix Lapri, who plays Effie on the hit Power series is finding herself making headlines. That’s because she just got arrested down in Georgia.



According to reports, she was picked up on charges of disorderly conduct and something called cruelty to children in the third degree. Now, before you jump to conclusions, that charge doesn’t mean she directly hurt a child. Basically, someone can get this charge if they let a child under 18 be present to witness some kind of violent situation. It could be anything like a fight, felony, or family violence.



She spent about a day in jail before being released.





So far she hasn’t spoken publicly about the arrest.





But we’ll keep an eye out and share updates as they come.



Source: Complex