Listen Live
News

Free Smoke: Illinois Governor Stands Up To Trump's Chicago Threat

Free Smoke: Illinois Governor Stands Up To Trump’s Chicago Threat

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker sharply denounced President Donald Trump’s plans to send the National Guard to Chicago in a speech. 

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

On Monday (Aug. 25), Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke at a press conference, flanked by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, business leaders, and other community activists, to push back against President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that he intends to send the National Guard into the city of Chicago as he did in Los Angeles and in Washington, D.C. 

“This is exactly the type of overreach that our country’s founders warned against, and it’s the reason that they established a federal system with a separation of powers built on checks and balances,” Pritzker said. “What President Trump is doing is unprecedented and unwarranted. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional. It is un-American.” He gestured at pedestrians passing by alongside the Chicago River where the press conference was. “Look around you right now,” Pritzker said to reporters. “Does this look like an emergency?”

Related Stories

Pritzker also called out the media, imploring not to “pretend here that there are two sides to this story.” The governor also noted how Trump is sending the military to blue cities (Pritzker is a Democrat) as a means of political intimidation. He would finish by directly warning Trump: “If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me, not time or political circumstance, from making sure that you face justice under our constitutional rule of law.” The legality of such moves has been in question; the deployment of troops into Los Angeles was through the invoking of a provision in Title 10 of the U.S. Code on Armed Services, which was upheld in court.

There is no sign yet that Trump is ready to mobilize National Guard troops to Chicago. He made the remarks about the possibility last Friday (Aug. 22), and has constantly singled out Chicago in attacks, suggesting that he could also deploy active-duty soldiers onto their streets. “We’ll straighten that one out,” Trump said, adding, “I think Chicago will be our next, and then we’ll help with New York.” Mayor Johnson pushed back against the false allegations about crime in Chicag. Stats provided by the New York Times noted that crime in every category has dropped in the city since last year.

Free Smoke: Illinois Governor Stands Up To Trump’s Chicago Threat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close