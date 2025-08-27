Listen Live
Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Faces 2-Year Prison Term

Rapper Boosie Badazz pleaded guilty to a federal gun possession charge and now faces up to two years in prison under a plea deal.

Published on August 27, 2025

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Boosie Badazz—born Torence Ivy Hatch Jr.—pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun possession charge, closing a year-long legal battle that began with his arrest in San Diego last summer. The Baton Rouge rapper accepted a plea deal that drops one firearms charge and recommends a two-year prison term. Without the agreement, he faced up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities traced the case back to June 2023, when they spotted Boosie with a gun in his waistband while monitoring a “known gang member” on Instagram. Officers tracked him down in San Diego, pulled him over, and saw a similar weapon. They immediately took him into custody. Because of a prior federal drug conviction, Boosie could not legally own a firearm.

The legal process quickly turned chaotic. State prosecutors dropped the traffic case, but federal prosecutors arrested him again for the same incident before he even left the courthouse. In July 2024, an appeals court tossed the charges, ruling it unconstitutional to charge nonviolent convicts with felon-in-possession.

Boosie ultimately avoided the harshest penalties through the plea deal, which cuts his potential sentence from 15 years to no more than two. The agreement still carries weight, requiring up to two years in federal prison and as many as three years of supervised release once his sentence ends.

Boosie’s sentencing hearing will take place in November. He can request a shorter sentence, but the judge does not have to grant it. As he awaits the ruling, one of hip-hop’s most outspoken and controversial figures prepares for another chapter in his turbulent legal history.

Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Faces 2-Year Prison Term  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

