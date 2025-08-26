Listen Live
Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Food & Legacy

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Food & Legacy

Join NewsOne as we savor New Orleans’ food culture and legacy—20 years after Hurricane Katrina.

Published on August 26, 2025

In the heart of Tremé sits Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, a living testament to Creole heritage and Black empowerment. What started as a corner sandwich stand in 1939 grew into an eatery where food and activism intertwined. Creole food has long stood at the crossroads of community and history. Through its irresistible gumbo and fried chicken, Dooky Chase’s has fed generations, serving as a gathering space and cultural landmark of New Orleans. Even after Katrina’s wrath threatened its future, the kitchen lights came back on, and the delicious smells again filled the Tremé air—proving that true legacy can endure anything.   

That legacy also continues today with Chapter IV, a new story in the city’s culinary history. Rooted in similar Creole traditions, the restaurant reflects how New Orleans evolves while staying true to its origins. Chapter IV represents not just what’s been passed down, but also what’s still being created—an echo of history paid forward with every meal.  Together, Dooky Chase’s and Chapter IV show that in New Orleans, food is a heritage, and heritage will always survive with the people. Through flavor and tradition, the city lives on. 

Join NewsOne as we savor New Orleans’ food culture and legacy—20 years after Hurricane Katrina.

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Food & Legacy  was originally published on newsone.com

