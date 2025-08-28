Listen Live
Entertainment

Pam Grier Finds 'Cosmic' Love with Mystery Man at 76

Pam Grier Finds ‘Cosmic’ Love with Mystery Man at 76

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
TV One Winter 2014 TCA Panel
Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty

Pam Grier, the legendary actress known for her iconic roles in films like Foxy Brown and Coffy, recently opened up about her love life during an episode of Allison Interviews. At 76 years old, Grier revealed that she has found a “cosmic” connection with a mystery man, describing the relationship as something she never expected to experience at this stage in her life.

In the interview, Grier shared her surprise and joy at finding such a deep connection, saying, “I never thought I would [find someone] because when people find their person, it’s a warm, fuzzy [feeling]. You don’t know why, where, when, how… and when it happened, I said, I can’t believe it happened now.” She admitted to feeling “overwhelmed” when the relationship began, marveling at the intensity of their bond.

Related Stories

Grier also candidly discussed her thoughts on intimacy, humorously stating, “I’m horny as f**k,” when asked about her sex life. Her openness and wit reflect her unapologetic approach to life and love, which has been a hallmark of her personality throughout her career.

The actress expressed gratitude for the relationship, noting that some of her closest friends have never experienced the kind of connection she has found. “They didn’t even know a man like my partner existed,” she said. While she didn’t disclose the identity of her partner, Grier emphasized the profound impact he has had on her life, adding, “He may go off to another part of the universe and me, another part, but at least I know that I met my person.”

This revelation comes after Grier’s previous comments about her unique approach to dating. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she shared her “timeshare dating” philosophy, where she gives potential partners a 90-day trial period before deciding if they’re a good fit.

The actress was previously linked to fellow icons like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Freddie Prinze, and Richard Pryor. However, this new man is being kept under wraps…for now, at least.

Pam Grier Finds ‘Cosmic’ Love with Mystery Man at 76  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close