Woman Vandalizes Drake's OVO Shop In NYC With Hammer

A woman used a hammer to tear up Drake’s clothing boutique in New York City, and reportedly also tried to set fire to it before being arrested.

Published on August 28, 2025

Canadian rapper Drake...
Source: Rick Madonik / Getty

An incident at one of Drake’s stores in New York City generated another headline the superstar would rather not see, as police arrested a woman who tore up the store with a hammer and attempted to set the place on fire. The moments where the woman, identified in the New York Post as Shauna Stoner, appeared to be smashing the windows of the store were captured on video, which was shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, by TMZ. 

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 26) at the October’s Very Own luxury store owned by the Canadian rap superstar on Bond Street in NoHo. Witnesses claim that Stoner, fashionably dressed, walked into the store and began spray painting some of the merchandise. She allegedly also turned over clothing racks before taking a hammer out of her bag and smashing the store’s windows. It’s estimated that the damage inflicted was in the range of $24,000 to $31,000.

Stoner then left the store in a casual manner, and walked north before New York Police Department officers apprehended her on Bowery Street and Great Jones Street. In the video, she could be heard protesting her arrest, allegedly stating: “It was just to cut up his clothes that he stole. My designs!” The NYPD confirmed that she was booked on charges of suspicion of criminal mischief and arson, although there was no explanation of why the latter charge was made.

The store is the flagship of the October’s Very Own lifestyle brand founded by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib in 2018. There are eight locations in Canada in addition to locations in Los Angeles and London. There has been no comment by Drake on the incident.

It’s the latest mishap to befall the Honestly, Nevermind rapper, coming days after he was called out by Death Row Records founder Suge Knight when he gave fans a look at what was purported to be 2Pac’s Death Row Records chain. “That’s not 2Pac’s chain. It’s not a Death Row chain. Whoever sold you that chain, Drake, you need to go beat his motherf*cking a*s crazy,” Knight stated.

Woman Vandalizes Drake’s OVO Shop In NYC With Hammer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

