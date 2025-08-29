Listen Live
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Published on August 29, 2025

Source: General / Radio One

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a Baltimore hospital Thursday after being discovered unresponsive inside a vacant, condemned building in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 9:15 a.m., where they found the teen inside the property. A female at the scene told officers that her friend had begun experiencing difficulty breathing around 1 a.m. and was unresponsive when she woke up later.

Firefighters helped remove the teen from the building and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis said officers did not observe any signs of foul play or trauma to the teen’s body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Police are treating the incident as a questionable death as the investigation continues.

