Listen Live
Sports

Trump Revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Kamala Harris Leading Women Defined
Source: Juliana Yamada / Getty

Trump Revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection

President Donald Trump has officially revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, ending an extension granted by former President Joe Biden.

Harris, who was entitled to six months of protection after leaving office, had her security extended by an additional year through a Biden executive memorandum.

Trump’s decision, effective September 1, cancels this extension.

The move comes as Harris prepares for a high-profile book tour promoting her memoir, “107 Days,” which will take her to major cities across the U.S.

Critics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, have expressed concerns about the potential risks to Harris, citing her history as the first Black and female vice president and the security challenges she faced during her tenure.

Harris’ team has expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for their service, while local and state officials are exploring alternative security measures.

Trump Revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

Lil Nas X Arraigned In Van Nuys
158 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close