Ayo Edebiri Makes Her Venice Festival Debut In Chanel
Ayo Edebiri’s Venice Debut Gave Us Red Carpet Drama & Daytime Chic In Chanel
Ayo Edebiri is stepping fully into her leading lady era.
The Bear star made her Venice Film Festival debut this weekend for the premiere of After the Hunt, and she did it in style. From a romantic white suit with modern tailoring to a bold red gown dripping in old-Hollywood glamour, Ayo served two fashion moments that show she is exactly who she says she is: a star who knows how to work a carpet, camera, and own the spotlight.
Ayo Edebiri Venice Red Carpet: Old-Hollywood Glam Courtesy Of Chanel
For the film’s premiere, Ayo floated down the red carpet in a custom Chanel gown. The strapless design was pure drama: a structured bodice that hugged her frame, cascading folds of fabric gathered with delicate ruby buttons, and a sweeping train that mirrored the carpet itself.
In other words, the lady in red has entered the chat. The bright hue against her glowing skin was chef’s kiss. Ayo’s red Chanel moment was a timeless reminder that bold shades live their best lives on melanin skin.
Ayo completed her look with minimal jewelry and her soft waves framing her face. She kept her makeup natural with a soft bronzy glow, lashes, and a glossy nude lip.
Ayo Edebiri Venice Daytime Look: Crisp Chanel Suiting With A Modern Edge
Earlier that day, Ayo attended the official photo call in a white Chanel suit that brought modern cool to a timeless silhouette. The fitted blazer featured asymmetrical buttons and a slight peplum flare at the waist. Her relaxed, wide-leg trousers created a sharp yet effortless proportion play. A touch of gold hardware added just the right detail, paired with nude strappy sandals.
Ayo pulled her hair back into a loose, romantic updo with face-framing strands – perfect for daytime light and cameras. For makeup, she leaned soft and fresh: dewy skin, brushed brows, and a hint of rose on the lips.
This is Ayo’s first Venice Film Festival, and she did not come to play. Ayo ate up every look, showing the Italian – and global crowd – that she is every bit of who she says she is.
Ayo is confident, talented, stunning, and stylishly coming into her own.
Ayo Edebiri’s Venice Debut Gave Us Red Carpet Drama & Daytime Chic In Chanel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good