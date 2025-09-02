THE BUZZ!







Trump has announced his next recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor. And it’s going to Rudy Giuliani.



This comes after he just got out of the hospital following a car crash in New Hampshire. He suffered broken vertebrae, cuts, bruises, and injuries to his arm and leg.



A spokesperson for Giuliani said, there is no American more deserving of this honor. took down the Mafia, saved New York City, comforted the nation following 9/11, and served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others. And praised 47 (Trump0 for honoring his legacy.



The Presidential Medal of Freedom, created by JFK in 1963, honors people who’ve made major contributions to the U.S., world peace, or society.





Source: CBS