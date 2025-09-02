Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

The Nation’s Highest Honor is Awarded to… Rudy Giuliani

Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!



Trump has announced his next recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor. And it’s going to Rudy Giuliani.


This comes after he just got out of the hospital following a car crash in New Hampshire. He suffered broken vertebrae, cuts, bruises, and injuries to his arm and leg.


A spokesperson for Giuliani said, there is no American more deserving of this honor. took down the Mafia, saved New York City, comforted the nation following 9/11, and served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others. And praised 47 (Trump0 for honoring his legacy.


The Presidential Medal of Freedom, created by JFK in 1963, honors people who’ve made major contributions to the U.S., world peace, or society.


Source: CBS

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

Lil Nas X Arraigned In Van Nuys
158 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close