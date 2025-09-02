The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago
THE BUZZ!
Family, Labor Day weekend in Chicago ended on a sad note. At least 54 people were shot, 7 fatally. A 17-year-old girl was hit inside her own home, and a drive-by left 7 people wounded.
Now, don’t get it twisted, crime has actually been dropping this year. Shootings down 37%, homicides down 32%, total violent crime down 22%. But this weekend proves there’s still a lot of work to do.
But after a weekend like this, Trump’s talk about sending in the National Guard feels even more real. City leaders like Chicago’s Mayor and Governor are pushing back, saying it’s illegal, unnecessary, and could make things worse.
So yeah, a tough weekend for Chi-Town. We’ll see what happens next.
Source: abc
