Emergency Surgery Sidelines Fugees Pras From Sentencing Hearing

Fugees Rapper Pras Michel’s Sentencing Is Delayed in Criminal Case After He Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Colon Cancer

Published on September 2, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Ok, so Diddy is not the only rapper celebrity awaiting sentencing. Pras from the group The Fugees is also waiting to find out his fate. But he will have to wait a little longer. After missing his sentencing hearing on Aug. 29. But he had a good reason – emergency surgery to remove colon cancer.


His spokesperson says he’s recovering and focused on family ahead of his next court date, which is now October 3.


Remember Pras was found guilty of a $100 million political conspiracy. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison.



Source: People

