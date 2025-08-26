Ravens Face Roster Deadline As Young Standouts Make Their Case

Source: G Fiume / Getty

On Saturday, rookies Jay Higgins IV and Keyon Martin, two of the Ravens’ most intriguing newcomers, were asked the question that has fueled endless debate among fans: had they done enough to make the 53-man roster of a Super Bowl contender?

Higgins, an instinctive inside linebacker, smiled. Martin, a nickel back who capped his breakout preseason with a pick-six in the Ravens’ 30-3 win over Washington, just shrugged.

“It’s really not up to me anymore,” Higgins said. “I can live with the results. That’s not my call,” Martin added. “If I did, I did. If I didn’t, I didn’t.”

The waiting won’t last much longer. By Tuesday at 4 p.m., the NFL’s cutdown deadline, Baltimore must trim its 90-man roster to 53 players. For many fringe players, the bad news will arrive quickly. But for Higgins, Martin, and others on the bubble, being waived doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Ravens story.

Over the last five cutdown days, Baltimore has lost only three players to waiver claims. None became major contributors elsewhere, underscoring how much the organization values development. Coach John Harbaugh emphasized that point Monday.

“We develop our players, we bring them in, and we give them reps,” Harbaugh said. “We think if you sign with the Ravens, you should get coached and have a real opportunity. That’s our job — to develop every guy on the roster.”

That approach has built one of the NFL’s deepest teams. Even with injuries to tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and rookie lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), Baltimore’s core remains loaded. Eleven Pro Bowlers are expected in the Week 1 lineup, along with more than a dozen returning starters.

Yes, there are questions: can Andrew Vorhees or Daniel Faalele solidify guard? Is second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson ready? How consistent will rookie kicker Tyler Loop be? But compared to their rivals, the Ravens’ concerns look minor.

The Chiefs are reshuffling their offensive line and bracing for Rashee Rice’s suspension. The Bills are dealing with injuries at wide receiver. The Steelers are rolling with a 41-year-old quarterback. The Bengals’ defense remains unsettled. Even the Super Bowl champion Eagles still lack a proven outside corner.

Baltimore, meanwhile, seems content with what it has. “I’d be hard-pressed to think we’d bring somebody in here that would be better than who we have,” Harbaugh said.

General manager Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh reviewed Saturday’s film Sunday, with two practices scheduled before the final cuts are made. The Ravens’ first 53-man roster will be set Tuesday afternoon, followed by practice squad assignments on Wednesday.

Then comes Sept. 7 in Orchard Park, New York, when the real evaluation begins. From that point on, the Ravens won’t be judged by who they kept — but by who they beat.

Ravens Face Roster Deadline As Young Standouts Make Their Case was originally published on 92q.com