Listen Live
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Austin Post, the clothing line by Post Malone

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Austin Post Runway Show
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Under the gilded ceilings of the Hôtel de Bourdon – Maison Pozzo di Borgo, a new chapter in Post Malone’s creative journey unfolded. The rapper, known for his chart-topping hits and eclectic style, stepped into the world of fashion with the debut of his namesake label, Austin Post. The Parisian air buzzed with anticipation as the first collection, aptly titled At First Light, took center stage.

The runway was a tapestry of contrasts—models clad in rugged denim, turquoise accents, and intricately designed boots from Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker. Each piece told a story, blending the raw authenticity of Dallas’ western heritage with the sun-soaked spirit of the Southwest. It was a love letter to Post Malone’s roots, from the ranches of Texas to the serene mountains of Utah, reimagined through the lens of Americana luxury.

“This is more than fashion,” Post Malone shared backstage, his signature smile lighting up the room. “It’s a soulful extension of who I am—a celebration of where I’ve been and where I’m going.”

The collection’s debut marked a pivotal moment, not just for the artist but for the fashion world. It was a bold step forward, merging music, culture, and design into a cohesive narrative. As the final model walked the runway, applause erupted, echoing through the historic halls. Post Malone had done it again—this time, not with a melody, but with a vision stitched into every seam.

The world of Austin Post had arrived, and it was just the beginning.

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close