Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest "Muse"

Published on September 3, 2025

Source: Radio One / Netflix

Drake recently made waves during his appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast by naming an unlikely new muse: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Known for his candid and often humorous remarks, Drake revealed that his social media feed is dominated by Ripley’s content, describing her as “mine” and jokingly admitting, “She’s a wrestler, she’s mine, she’s like my muse. But I’m probably the opposite of everything she likes.” This unexpected shoutout has sparked a buzz across social media, blending the worlds of hip-hop and professional wrestling in a unique way.

Drake’s admiration for Ripley isn’t entirely new. Earlier this year, he liked one of her viral Instagram selfies, which sent fans into a frenzy. Additionally, he was spotted ringside at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, further solidifying his interest in the wrestling world and Ripley’s rising stardom.

Rhea Ripley, often referred to as “The Eradicator” or “Mami” by her fans, is one of the most dominant and charismatic figures in WWE’s stacked Women’s Division. Since her debut in the company in 2017, she has captured multiple championships, including the prestigious WWE Women’s World Championship. Known for her striking look, powerhouse wrestling style, and magnetic presence, Ripley has transcended the wrestling ring to become a pop culture icon. Drake’s public admiration only underscores her growing influence beyond the squared circle.

Check out some of her highlights in WWE after the jump!

Top Ten Most Savage Moments in WWE

SUMMERSLAM 2025: Ripley vs Naomi vs Iyo Sky (Triple Threat for WWE Women’s World Championship)

MONDAY NIGHT RAW: Ripley Wins Women’s World Championship Against Liv Morgan

EVOLUTION 2025: Ripley vs Iyo Sky for Women’s World Championship

NXT UK: Ripley vs Toni Storm for NXT UK Women’s Championship

Ripley’s Entrance at Wrestlemania XL

Ripley’s Wrestlemania Moments

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

