Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

Mopreme Shakur, brother of Tupac, weighs in on Drake’s recent chain purchase.

During an interview, Mopreme questioned Drake’s decision. “My man need to think more about his moves,” he said, pointing out how Drizzy praised London rappers while still chasing after a piece of Tupac’s history. “If England has the best rappers, why are you doing this? … I think the family should have all of ‘Pac’s things, personally.”

For Mopreme, the issue isn’t just about Drake, but about where Tupac’s personal items should end up. Many fans agree that his jewelry and memorabilia belong with his family, not out in the market. Adding more fuel to the debate, some people doubt if the chain is even real. Wack 100 and Suge Knight both claimed the piece is fake, with Suge suggesting Drake might have been tricked. “I don’t go hard about it because it ain’t Drake’s fault. I believe Drake really admired Tupac and liked Tupac,” Suge said, adding that only a few authentic Death Row chains ever existed.

Still, Drake is no stranger to controversy. From rap beefs like his battle with Kendrick Lamar to constant industry debates, drama seems to follow him everywhere. Whether or not the chain is real, many believe the Canadian rapper’s intentions came from admiration rather than disrespect.

At the end of the day, fans are most interested in Drake’s music. His upcoming project “ICEMAN” is what listeners are really waiting on. Now the question is whether 2025 will bring another big moment in his career.

