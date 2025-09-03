Listen Live
ChatGPT is making changes every parent needs to know about.

Parental controls are coming to ChatGPT ‘within the next month,’ OpenAI says

Published on September 3, 2025

THE BUZZ!


OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, just announced they’re rolling out parental controls within the next month. That’s because there’s been some stories about young people using AI chatbots and, sadly, some of those conversations ended in tragedy.

Here’s what these new controls will do:
Parents can link their account to their teen’s account.
You’ll be able to turn off chat history and memory.
You’ll get alerts if the system detects your child is in acute distress.


OpenAI says it’s working with mental health and youth development experts to keep improving these safeguards. And will roll out additional safety measures over the next 120 days,


And any help to monitor our kids these days is a good thing.


Source: CNN

