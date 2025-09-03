The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
CDC Shake-Up: Employees Want RFK Jr To Step Down
Speaking of changes.
Over 1,000 health workers want Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down.
They say he’s risking public health after the new CDC director got fired for not backing vaccine limits — and then four more top CDC leaders quit.
In a letter from former and current employees, they stated that, “Should RFK Jr decline to resign, they’re calling on the president and US Congress to appoint a new Secretary of Health and Human Services. One whose qualifications and experience ensure that health policy is informed by independent and unbiased peer-reviewed science.
Workers are accusing him of pushing politics over science. But Kennedy says he’s just “restoring trust” and cutting out conflicts of interest.
We’ll see who gets what they want in this one.
Source: CNN
