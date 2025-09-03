Ding Dong Grope? 13 Year Old Boy Arrested For Sexual Abuse

THE BUZZ!







Ok, So let’s take it to Louisville Kentucky where a 13 year old boy was arrested. For what Ryan? I’m glad you asked. Well Some kids play ding dong ditch. This young man was playing Ding Dong Grope. The young teen was caught on camera groping a 78 year old womans butt.



Allegedly the kid rang her doorbell and when she answered he innocently asked for directions. Then he said she had something on her back and proceeded to brush it off. At the same time getting a handful of cheeks. At which time she told him to get outta here. He left, but was later arrested and charged him with third-degree sexual abuse. Police said that he did not live in her neighborhood



A pretty scary situation for any elder. So my older adults – please be careful and be aware.





Source: NY Post